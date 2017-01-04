9-year-old boy finds slain grandmother in living room

By Published:
(CBS Chicago)
(CBS Chicago)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding out who killed a 47-year-old grandmother in Atlanta over the New Year’s weekend.

Multiple news outlets report that Julia McTure’s 9-year-old grandson found her dead in the living room of their apartment early Saturday morning and ran for help.

An investigator with the medical examiner’s office said the injuries showed signs McTure had been strangled. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Atlanta police Maj. Adam Lee says they have several suspects, but are also calling on the community for any information in the case. No arrests have been made yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s