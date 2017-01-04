2 Kmarts, 1 Sears to close across the valley

Related Coverage Phenix City K-mart set to close in April

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Sears Holding Company has said they are closing two area Kmarts and one Sears location.

The Kmart located on Macon Road along with the Kmart on US Hwy 280 and the Sears on Whittlesey Blvd are set to close. The Phenix City Kmart location closure was announced back in December.

“Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced. As such: • On Wednesday, January 4, 2017, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring.

• On Tuesday, December 27, 2016, the company informed associates at 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring. The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

Sears Holdings Company says liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores and All stores will close at the end of March.

For a complete listing of closures CLICK HERE.