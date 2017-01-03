Turkish police detain 2 foreign nationals with suspected links to nightclub attack

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained two foreign nationals at Istanbul’s main airport on suspicion of links to the deadly nightclub attack.

Anadolu Agency says the two were taken into custody on Tuesday at the international flights terminal at Ataturk Airport. No information on their nationalities was available.

It says police checked the pair’s cellphones and luggage before they were taken away to Istanbul’s main police headquarters.

Meanwhile the private Dogan news agency says airports and border crossings were put on high alert and that anyone resembling the wanted gunman was being stopped and questioned by police.

