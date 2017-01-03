Storms Gone, Dry Stretch Ahead

We have started the new year with an unprecedented rainfall event, coming amidst the drought conditions that developed across much of Georgia and Alabama over the latter months of 2016. Columbus has collected 6.79″ of rain since we turned over to 2017, giving the area a huge head start on eliminating the drought. Over 4½ inches of that total came from heavy thunderstorms on Monday, causing localized minor flooding in the evening hours. Other than the heavy rain, no severe weather occurred in the area; severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties, including Muscogee, but the highest wind gust in Columbus was measured at 45 miles per hour in an early evening storm.

The last of the steady rain passed east of the city just prior to midnight, and a return to dry weather for the next several days is expected. Heavy rains caused the Chattahoochee River at Columbus to rise to a river level of 25.95 feet, about one foot below flood stage. The river has already begun to fall as of 8:00 Tuesday morning.

A series of dry cold fronts will pass through between now and Thursday, with highs and lows cooling gradually each day until below normal temperatures take over on Friday. A surface low forecast by models to develop in the Gulf could bring a cold rain to our area on Saturday, with the potential for snow to fall in Georgia at higher elevations north of Atlanta.

