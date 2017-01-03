South braces for more severe storms, rain

Parts of the South are bracing for more rain Tuesday, a day after severe storms killed four people in Alabama.

A spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency says the four died Monday evening when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama.

Parts of southwest Alabama and southern Mississippi have received more than 8 inches of rain since Saturday.

Marksville, Louisiana, Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon says the storm tossed a fireworks stand more than 30 yards through the air and also knocked over some 18-wheelers.

In Georgia, forecasters say parts of the state could see as much as 3 inches of total rainfall from the storm system moving across the region.

Tens of thousands of people in Louisiana and Mississippi lost power at the height of the storm, according to utilities.