Police seek robbery suspects in fatal shooting of teen girl

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three suspects who they say shot and killed a teenager during an attempted robbery in Clayton County.

Local media outlets report police say 18-year-old Cherish Williams died after being shot on Saturday.

Clayton County police spokeswoman Sgt. Ashanti Marbury says Williams was sitting inside a vehicle with friends at Independence Park in Jonesboro when three armed men approached.

Marbury says the suspects ordered Williams and her friends to get out of the car and to hand over their personal belongings.

Williams’ friends say that’s when one of the gunmen shot Williams. The suspects then fled. Williams later died at a hospital.

No description of the suspects has been given. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.