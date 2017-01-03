Part of Riverwalk closed after Chattahoochee River bank collapses

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus Water Works announces heavy rains over the last two days has prompted an emergency closure of a portion of the Riverwalk.

A press release confirms a part of the Chattahoochee River bank on the Riverwalk has collapsed about 150 yards north of Bulldog Bait and Tackle.

The release advises all pedestrians and bikers to avoid the area until further notice. Columbus Water Works and the Columbus Consolidated Government are working to create a temporary by-pass detour until the repair to this area is completed.

Visit the Columbus Water Works Facebook page for the latest updates.