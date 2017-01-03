NAACP sit-in at Alabama office of attorney general nominee

Associated Press Published:
In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., is shown while meeting with Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A failed voting fraud prosecution from more than 30 years ago is likely to re-emerge as a contentious issue during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing for attorney general. The 1985 prosecution involved three black civil rights activists accused of tampering with large numbers of absentee ballots in rural Perry County, Alabama. The defendants argued that they were assisting voters who were poor and uneducated. They were acquitted within hours. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., is shown while meeting with Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A failed voting fraud prosecution from more than 30 years ago is likely to re-emerge as a contentious issue during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing for attorney general. The 1985 prosecution involved three black civil rights activists accused of tampering with large numbers of absentee ballots in rural Perry County, Alabama. The defendants argued that they were assisting voters who were poor and uneducated. They were acquitted within hours. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – The NAACP is staging a sit-in at the Alabama office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions to protest his nomination to be the nation’s next attorney general.

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks said in a statement that Sessions “can’t be trusted to be the chief law enforcement officer for voting rights.”

Brooks said on social media that several people have begun sitting in Sessions’ office in Mobile and intend to remain there until they speak with Sessions or are removed.

The group raised concerns about aspects of Sessions’ record including his prosecution of African-American activists for alleged voting fraud when he was a U.S. attorney.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sessions as his attorney general.

A Sessions spokeswoman said opponents were pushing “false portrayals” of the senator’s record.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s