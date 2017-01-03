Mother mourns murdered son, string of violence in hometown

AMERICUS, Ga. – A mother from Americus is grieving, after her son was murdered on New Year’s Day. Police arrested two suspects, but Valerie Grimes is far from having closure.

“I didn’t want to think the worst,” Grimes told News 3 in an exclusive interview.

But thinking about the worst and experiencing the worst caused tears to freely flow for Grimes. Americus Police say her 27-year-old son David was stabbed just before 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Police add that an argument turned deadly at a home on Dixon Drive. They say when Grimes tried to get money for giving 17-year-old Shameka Waters a ride as a favor, the situation turned sour. 20-year-old Bernard Hollis allegedly came outside the home and reportedly stabbed Grimes. Investigators found Grimes dead — stabbed multiple times — about a block away from the scene of the crime. Police charged both Waters and Hollis with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Mother Valerie reflects on the son that she lost on the dawn of a brand new year. She calls him a quiet soul.

“So many people misunderstood him because he didn’t talk a lot unless you really knew him,” Grimes said. “He’d do anything for you.”

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott is dealing with a string of violence in Americus, including the third murder in a month. The previous two murders targeted law enforcement officers.

“There’s a better way to solve disputes than trying to pick up a weapon and hurt someone,” Chief Scott said. “Frankly, we’re sick and tired of the violent activity that’s been going on in this area and across the country.”

Meanwhile, Valerie Grimes says she barely recognizes her hometown.

“That’s what’s breaking my heart about Americus, is that we’ve had so much violence here,” Grimes said. “It is time for it to stop. Nothing justifies it. I don’t understand this. You can’t even say hello anymore. I don’t know where I am anymore.”