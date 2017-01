COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad says it is proud to confirm there were no deaths or crashes with serious injuries on the roadways this holiday season.

A department press release says officers stepped up impaired driving patrols on the streets of Columbus from December 19 until 31.

Police say the results of the patrols were:

25 DUI arrests

23 other arrests

577 issued citations

820 citizens contacted by police