Changes for the drier; then winter weather.

Bob Jeswald
Expect a breezy and cooler day as cooler Canadian air begins to settle across the region. Cooler air aloft will mean some periods of high to mid-clouds, so not a ton of sunshine, with the onset of this colder air mass building across the region. Thursday drier, calmer, colder, with more sunshine.

Friday and early Saturday. The only caveat is how much moisture will be drawn up from the southwest ahead of the Pacific storm. Right now I’m going with Bufkit sounding showing rain (Possible Freezing); and then a sleet and snow mix by early Saturday morning.  Based on the latest analysis, we can expect to see maybe grassy surfaces seeing brief snow accumulation and roads just wet.  No need to panic but folks in northern Alabama and Georgia will likely see some good snow accumulations. Stay tuned!

 

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

