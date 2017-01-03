California man pleads guilty to sexual assault case that occurred on Ft. Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. – 59-year-old Alberto Islas from Los Angeles, California entered a guilty plea to assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse.

In his guilty plea, Islas admitted that on September 25, 2016 he assaulted a woman on Fort Benning by threatening her with a firearm in an effort to coerce sexual relations.

Islas faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 or both. His sentencing will take place in about 60 days following a pre-sentence investigation and Islas remains in custody.