TUSKEGEE, Ala. – Alabama Veteran Affairs Department is asking for your help in locating a missing senior with dementia.

They are looking for 72-year-old Earl Zook. Zook is described as having blue eyes and grey hair.

ALEA says Zook was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jeans, and pull-over shoes.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Earl Zook you are asked to contact the Alabama Department of Veteran Affiars at 334-727-6448 or call 911.