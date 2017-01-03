2 children killed, 3 adults injured in Hall County crash

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two children have died after a crash in Hall County on New Year’s Day.

Local news outlets report the wreck happened Sunday afternoon on GA 60 in Gainesville.

Georgia State Patrol officials say the driver of the car, 25-year-old Sabrina McConnell of Hall County, was trying to negotiate a curve when she ran off the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say the car rolled down an embankment and overturned.

A 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were killed. McConnell and two other adult passengers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.