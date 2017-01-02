Young girl shot, killed during New Year’s Eve party

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a New Year’s Eve party in Athens.

Local media report that Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says officers went to a home a few minutes after midnight and found the girl shot in the chest.

A news release from the sheriff says investigators determined that a man, identified as Fidel Rodriguez, was suspected of firing several rounds into the yard where the girl was found.

The sheriff says they don’t believe at this time that it was an intentional shooting.

The release says Rodriguez left the scene before deputies arrived but was found at his home Sunday morning. He was taken into custody but no charges have been filed.