Woman demands money, threatens violence at Islamic center

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman threatened violence and demanded money at a Kentwood Islamic center, according to officials at the center.

Dispatchers say police were called to the At-Tawheed Islamic Center at 3357 E. Paris Ave. at 8:46 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery.

The center’s chairman of the board says the woman demanded money and threatened violence. Kentwood police say the woman said she had a weapon and talked about “blowing up.”

Kentwood police say the center was locked at the time and the woman was never inside the building.

A Michigan State Police bomb squad was called in and a police robot was on-scene checking what appeared to be a purse and jacket outside the center, however, Kentwood police say no weapons have been found.

Police say the woman, a Grand Rapids resident in her 30s, was taken to the Kent County jail.