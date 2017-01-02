Tornadoes, storms threaten Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama

Forecasters have issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana as severe weather is expected to bring a variety of threats to a large part of the Deep South.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama are the areas of greatest concern for damaging storms.

The Storm Prediction Center says that 6.9 million people in large parts Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama are at the highest risk of storms Monday. The area includes several large cities such as New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

Forecasters say damaging winds, hail and flash flooding will be possible, and that a few tornadoes Monday afternoon and evening will also be possible.

In Louisiana, the tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Monday.