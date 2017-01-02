Top consumer complaints to be aware of in 2017

It’s the start of the New Year and News 3 is on your side this year protecting your family and your wallet. Here are ways to stretch your dollar with a look at what scams you need to be on the lookout for this year.

New year new you. As you make resolutions for 2017, consumer experts are hoping you add ”being a smart consumer” to your list.

Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection Jonathan Harris says while identity theft is growing at a rapid rate, the majority of the problems they see come into their office here in Connecticut, have to do with home improvement contractors.

He says problems arise even when the projects you’re having done are minor. It’s important you do your homework and research anyone you’re planning to hire to do work at home.

“Do what you can to make sure they have the credentials they need for instance, home improvement contractor, that they’re registered with the Department of Consumer Protection,” Harris advises his local residents. ” [Online] you can see if someone is registered as a home improvement contractor, if they’re licensed.”

The Consumer Federation of America says the top complaints nationwide to be on the lookout for are misrepresentations when buying a car.

Do you research to you know what you’re paying for and you’re not getting stuck with a lemon. Problems involving landlords and internet sales also topped the list.

For Georgia residents, the Georgia Department of Consumer Affairs offers tips for looking up the credibility of a business.

Click here if you would like to file a complaint against a business.

The same services can be found here for Alabama residents.

(WTNH News 8 contributed to this article)