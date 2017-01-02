Tompkins to be sworn in Tuesday as Muscogee County Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga — Muscogee County’s first ever female sheriff will take her oath of office Tuesday afternoon.

Donna Tompkins will be sworn in as the new sheriff at the Columbus City Council meeting at 5 p.m.

There will be a celebratory reception afterwards at the Citizen’s Service Center in the Community Room. The event is open to the public.

Tompkins won a run-off election against incumbent Sheriff John Darr in early December.

Darr made a statement about stepping down via Facebook:

“It was my honor to serve the citizens of Muscogee County for 29 years. Thank you for allowing me to be your sheriff for the past eight of those. I wish you all a safe and happy 2017.”

Tompkins says her early plans in office include dropping the lawsuit Sheriff Darr filed against the city over department funding.