Rose Parade proceeds safely under tight security

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The colorful and lively Rose Parade has proceeded safely today under cloudy skies — and the watchful eyes of more than 1,000 law enforcement officers.

No major problems were reported after security and other safety measures were beefed up. A large law enforcement presence was also seen at the nearby Rose Bowl, for the game between USC and Penn State.

Officials say there were no known threats toward Pasadena. But in addition to uniformed and plainclothes officers, additional security measures were taken. Sturdy barricades were erected at more than 50 intersections to prevent a terrorist attack like ones that happened in Germany and France last year when trucks barreled into crowds of people.

The 5½-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated floats covered with flowers.

Highlights included a Hawaii-themed float with a volcano and several waterfalls, another with surfing dogs and one honoring the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.