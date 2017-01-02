New online report card system released in Alabama

By Published:
(File)
(File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama parents can now view report cards for their child’s school and school system.

The Alabama Department of Education in December released the report cards. The system gives scores in four areas: learning gains; student achievement, local indicators and the graduation rate for high schools.

Parents can see how their school, or school system, compares to the rest of the state.

The report cards don’t yet include the letter grades that lawmakers mandated. The state will add letter grades in December of 2017.

Alabama legislators followed in the footsteps of Florida and others states when they approved legislation in 2012 requiring that schools be graded on an A-F scale.

The report cards can be viewed at: https://ap.alsde.edu/accountability/atof

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s