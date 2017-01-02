Man convicted of killing son in hot SUV goes to south Georgia prison

Published:
Justin Ross Harris (R) and his late son Cooper (L) (WCTV)
Justin Ross Harris (R) and his late son Cooper (L) (WCTV)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Authorities say Justin Ross Harris has been sent to a south Georgia prison to begin serving a life-without-parole sentence for the murder of his 22-month-old son, who died in a hot car in suburban Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the 36-year-old Harris is being held at Valdosta State Prison.

Jurors in November found Harris guilty of murder after his toddler son died in the back of a hot SUV.

Jurors convicted Harris of malice murder, meaning they believed he intentionally left 22-month-old Cooper in the SUV to die on a day in June 2014 when temperatures in the Atlanta area climbed into the high 80s.

Harris moved from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Georgia to work at Home Depot’s corporate office in Cobb County, Georgia, just northwest of Atlanta.

