Locals gather to acknowledge Emancipation Proclamation & to set sights on the future

By Published:
ash

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Monday, dozens of people who turned out for the annual Emancipation Proclamation Observance.

The purpose of the event was to bear witness to the progress that has been made since the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and to re-engage the public about other needs.

The annual event was held at The Greater Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Representatives with The Columbus Metropolitan Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance hosted the service.

Monday morning they provided an uplifting message for our community.

“They do have hope. We are fighting for equality. Could be big, small but whatever the injustices are we are here in the community to make sure that our voices are heard,” says Andrea Franklin, V.P. of the I.M.A.

For those who don’t know, The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order issued by President Abraham Lincoln ON January first of 1863.

It worked to change the federal legal status of more than three million enslaved people from designated areas of the South.

Representatives with The IMA say, there’s a lot to be proud of in terms of a collective progress that’s been made, but they say there’s more work to be done.

 

