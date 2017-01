COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Consolidated Government announces Lamore Drive will be closed for about two days starting January 2.

A press release says the roadway will be closed to all traffic between Lamore Street and Forrest Road. A contractor will be working to set up a crane that will be used to construct a new bridge on Forrest Road.

There will be signs providing detour routes along Forrest Road, Snelling Drive, and Lamore Street.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed to the area with caution.