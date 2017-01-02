Inaugural planners: Several states represented in parade

(AP) — More than three dozen organizations have accepted invitations to take part in the inaugural parade after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Jan. 20, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announces. More than 8,000 participants will represent the various groups. A list of the organizations:

– 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Fort Hood, Texas

– 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, Fort Riley, Kansas

– Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team, Burlington, Kentucky

– Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer, Fort Myer, Virginia

– Cleveland Police Mounted Unit, Cleveland, Ohio

– Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, Palm Coast, Florida

– Columbus North High School Band, Columbus, Indiana

– Culver Academy Equestrian, Culver, Indiana

– First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion, Waynesboro, Virginia

– Frankfort High School Band, Ridgeley, West Virginia

– Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band, Murrysville, Pennsylvania

– Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team, Indianapolis, Indiana

– Lil Wranglers, College Station, Texas

– Marist College Band, Poughkeepsie, New York

– Merced County Sheriff’s Posse, Hilmar, California

– Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, Ann Arbor, Michigan

– Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team, New Buffalo, Michigan

– Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums, East Meadow, New York

– North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Hillsborough, North Carolina

– NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, East Moriches, New York

– Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois

– Palmetto Ridge High School Band, Naples, Florida

– Russellville High School Band, Russellville, Arkansas

– Talladega College Band, Talladega, Alabama

– Texas State University Strutters, San Marcos, Texas

– The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards, Charleston, South Carolina

– The Freedom Riders, Kersey, Colorado

– Tupelo High School Band, Tupelo, Mississippi

– University of Tennessee Marching Band, Knoxville, Tennessee

– VMI Corps of Cadets, Lexington, Virginia

– West Monroe High School Marching Band, West Monroe, Louisiana

Several national groups have also accepted invitations to march in the parade, the committee announced. They are American Veterans; Boy Scouts of America; U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations; Disabled American Veterans; Paralyzed American Veterans; Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors; U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums; Wounded Warrior Project; Kids Overseas.