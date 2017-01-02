Heavy Rain, Strong Storms Possible Today

A potent weather system will continue to affect the region today, with a slight risk of severe storms this afternoon and through the evening before the system moves out early Tuesday. Heavy rain is also possible and flood watches have been issued for some counties in Alabama and Georgia.

Columbus picked up 2.19″ rain on the first day of 2017, very close to a record wet New Years Day for the city (2.28″ in 1955). Rain continued through the night and early morning, and we can expect to see more showers and thunderstorms develop as we move into the afternoon and on through the evening. Activity should end over the area early in the overnight hours, with a dry stretch to follow and much cooler temperatures on the way beginning Thursday.

The First Alert weather team has designated this as a Weather Aware Day due to the threat of severe storms later today and the continued heavy rain. Our area is under a slight risk for severe storms, including a low tornado risk, late afternoon through the evening.

