Flooding risk continues overnight

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue tonight. Rain will let up around 11pm est, but lingering showers will continue through the early morning hours before clearing out completely by late Tuesday morning. Main threats continue to be strong, gusty winds and flooding. Rainfall estimates in Columbus over the past 24 hours are over 4.5 inches and up to 2 additional inches are expected through tonight.

Chattahoochee and Muscogee Counties under a Flash Flood Warning until 1:45 a.m. est Tuesday. Russell and Barbour Counties in Alabama under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:00 p.m. est.

Cooler and drier air moves in later on Tuesday and we’ll feel a major drop in temperatures by Thursday with mornings in the 30s and upper 20s through the weekend.