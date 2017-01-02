Custom-made Darth Vader, Stormtrooper costumes stolen

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — The force was not with them.

Star Wars fans returning from a tribute to the late Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher say they returned to their vehicle Friday to find their custom-made movie costumes stolen.

Bobby Shively tells local media his Darth Vader costume and the Stormtrooper costume of another fan were stolen from the back of his truck.

Shively is a member of the 501st Legion, a worldwide organization of “Star Wars” fans who dress up as characters from the movies. In costume, they visit hospitals and raise money for charity.

Shively says he’s not sure whether the costumes were targeted or whether it was a random incident.

He says the Darth Vader costume took him a year to assemble using parts from around the world.