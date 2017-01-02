Americus police make arrests in first murder of New Year

AMERICUS, Ga — The Americus Police Department says officers have made the first murder related arrests of the year.

A press release says 20-year-old Benard T. Hollis and 17-year-old Shameka Waters are both in Sumter County Jail and face charges for felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police say officers responded to two stabbing victims on Dixon Drive just before 5 p.m. New Year’s Day. A third stabbing victim, 27-year-old David R. Grimes, was found a block away behind Cherokee Elementary School at about 5:30 p.m.

Police say Grimes later died after being rushed to a local hospital. The earlier two stabbing victims are recovering at Phoebe Sumter Regional Hospital.

Americus Police and the GBI continue to investigate the cases.

