3 people killed when utility terrain vehicle hits tree

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say three people died on New Year’s Eve when the utility terrain vehicle they were driving went off the road and hit a tree.

Senior Trooper Johnathan Appling tells AL.com four people were in the Polaris Ranger UTV around 8:40 p.m. Saturday when it went off the road.

The driver and two passengers were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A fourth passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital.

None of the passengers were using seat belts or helmets.

Appling said the preliminary investigation shows alcohol played a role in the crash. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident.