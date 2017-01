RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward in connection to the capture of a wanted man. Officials say Victor Holmes is currently wanted on two counts of first degree robbery.

Officials warn anyone who may see him that Holmes has a cross tattoo between his eyes. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office will provide a $5,000 reward for information leading to Holmes’ capture.

Anyone who may be able to help in the case should call 334-297-0101.