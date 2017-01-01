LaGrange Police search for multiple people in two armed robberies

LAGRANGE, Ga. – LaGrange Police are on the hunt for three people in connection with a couple of armed robberies. Police tell News 3 the first robbery happened Wednesday, December 28, around 12:45 p.m. on South Greenwood Street.

A 42-year-old victim reported that a woman walked up to him in front of his house trying to sell some items from her car. Police say when the victim invited the guest into his home, the woman allegedly pulled a silver handgun on him and demanded money. The victim told police he handed over some money, and then the suspect took off in a small sedan.

One day later, a 25-year-old victim reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint just before he went into work. the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m on Curran Avenue. The victim told police that both men were wearing dark clothing, and one of them pulled a dark-colored handgun on him, demanding money. The suspects then allegedly ran away from the Curran Ave. home.

Anyone with information in either of these incidents should call LaGrange Police at 706-883-2603.