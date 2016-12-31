Alabama wears down Washington for 24-7 victory in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) – Alabama is heading back to the national championship game.

Bo Scarbrough and another stifling performance by Nick Saban’s defense made sure of that.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough’s 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal Saturday.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama (14-0) moves on to Tampa for a shot at its second straight title and fifth in the last eight years under Saban. The Tide will face either Ohio State or Clemson – who were meeting later Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl – in the Jan. 9 championship game.

No. 4 Washington (12-2) will have to settle for a remarkable turnaround season after struggling much of the last two decades.