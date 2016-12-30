UGA losing one offensive starter to NFL draft, keep one defensive star

By Published:
uga

MEMPHIS, Tenn– The Georgia Bulldogs beating TCU in the Liberty Bowl isn’t the only news we learned today.

Isaiah Mckenzie’s collegiate career has also come to an end. After the game, the WR, announced he is deciding to forego his senior year and enter in the NFL draft.
“I’m planning on declaring,” McKenzie said after Georgia’s 31-23 win in the Liberty Bowl “I’m declaring for the draft.”

McKenzie led the Bulldogs in receiving with 40 catches for 530 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the other hand, Bulldogs’ starting safety Dominick Sanders announced he will return for his senior season and forego entering the NFL draft. Keeping a veteran like Sanders is a big win for the Dawgs. Sanders 12 career interceptions place him well within striking distance of the school record (16) held by Bacarri Rambo and Jake Scott.

