Practicing fireworks safety

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Thousands of people across the valley will be lighting fireworks while they celebrate with family and friends on New Year’s Eve.

When shooting off your fireworks there are a few things you should know.

Wanda Lamb known as the “Bang Bang” lady and Manager of Fireworks Outlet said it’s important to have a bucket of water next to you just in case you need to put something out.

You must also read the fine print before shooting off fireworks.

“On every firework it has a caution or a warning. Make sure that you read that warning and read the directions of how it says to do them and do it exactly how it tells you to do them,” said lamb.

Follow these fireworks safety tips and have a safe holiday weekend.