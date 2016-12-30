Police ask for help finding missing West Point man

WEST POINT, Ga — Police ask for the public’s help to find a man missing from West Point since December 23.

Thirty-eight-year-old Harold Slaughter’s family says they are worried because for the last few weeks, Slaughter told them he believed someone was trying to kill him.

“He keep talking about somebody is trying to kill him. I want to know where my child is at because I know something isn’t right,” says mother Brenda Hodo. “He would have called me if he could. He left his clothes and everything…all of his stuff is still at my house.”

West Point Field Operations Bureau Captain Kevin Carter says officers are conducting interviews to find more information on Slaughter’s current and last known locations.

If you know Harold Slaughter and know anything about his disappearance, call West Point Police at 706-645-2226.