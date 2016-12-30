Pilot fired in Indonesia after alleged attempt to fly drunk

By Published:
(CBS Philadelphia)
(CBS Philadelphia)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian budget airline has fired a pilot who was suspected of trying to fly a plane while he was drunk.

Citilink President Director Albert Burhan also announced Friday that he and the production director would resign over the impropriety. Citilink is a subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia.

On Wednesday, pilot Tekad Purna was preparing to fly an Airbus A320 from Surabaya to the capital, Jakarta, when passengers because suspicious of the slurred words and unclear announcements from the cockpit.

Some of them left the plane and asked for a replacement of the pilot they believed to be either drunk or under drug influence. A number of passengers reportedly decided to cancel their flights.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s