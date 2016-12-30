NE-YO, Collective Soul to perform at Peach Drop in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Organizers of the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop in Atlanta say Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor NE-YO and rock band Collective Soul will perform at this year’s event.

The event is planned for Underground Atlanta in the city’s downtown area.

City officials say Underground Atlanta will open at 5 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 7 p.m.

Atlanta police say no weapons will be allowed on the event premises and personal items such as handbags and book bags will be checked at all entrances.