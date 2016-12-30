Man faces charges in deadly October I-185 crash

COLUMBUS, Ga — A man appears in court Thursday to answer charges related to an October Interstate 185 crash that killed a bride-to-be just a few days before her wedding.

News 3’s media partner The Ledger-Enquirer says 20-year-old Deondre Hubbard of Columbus pleads not guilty to one count each of DUI, driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and no state tag.

Police say Hubbard was arrested Tuesday in connection to a crash that killed 24-year-old Meghann Smith.

As News 3 reported, police responded to I-185 northbound near the Airport Thruway Exit on October 16 just before 1:30 a.m. Officers found three vehicles with severe damage and six people injured. Smith was found dead on the scene.

Smith’s fiancee Kenneth Belcher tells News 3 Smith and some friends were on their way home from her bachelorette party when she was killed.

Police identify Hubbard as the driver of one of the three vehicles involved in the crash. The Ledger says court records show his blood alcohol level was .126 at the time of the crash – while the legal limit in Georgia is 0.08.