Increase in Goodwill donations at end of year

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Saturday is the last day to bring donations to Goodwill in order to get a tax deduction for 2016. The end of the year is really busy for Goodwill.

Phenix City store manager Joshua Wallace encourages everyone to start cleaning out their closets. He also says it’s a good time for people to come shop with them since they have a lot of donations come in at the end of the year.

“All the donations go to help our career center where people go to get help with resume writing, job interview skills to help look for jobs and things like that,” he explained.

The Phenix City Goodwill has a drive up area where donations can be dropped off. They will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve.