Gov. Bentley interviews contenders to replace Senator Jeff Sessions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — There is a growing list of contenders vying to replace U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions.

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley on Thursday interviewed U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt and two of his own cabinet members as potential replacements for Sessions.

Revenue Commissioner Julie P. Magee and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Jim Byard also interviewed with Bentley Thursday.

That brings the list to 20 people interviewed so far as Bentley prepares to name an interim replacement for Sessions. A Bentley spokeswoman says additional interviews are planned.

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Sessions to become U.S. Attorney General.

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore and three other members of Congress- Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Martha Roby and Rep. Gary Palmer – are among the contenders.