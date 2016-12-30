Georgia rallies in 2nd half, tops Auburn 96-84 in SEC opener



AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Yante Maten scored 31 points and J.J. Frazier scored 27 as Georgia rolled to a 96-84 win over Auburn in both teams’ SEC opener at Auburn Arena.

Maten shot 10 of 19 from the field and converted all nine of his free throw attempts. He also had eight rebounds in 27 minutes. Frazier was 9 of 16 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. He had five steals in 35 minutes.

With 7:27 left, Georgia (9-4, 1-0) began a 10-0 run to build an 86-76 lead and pull away. Maten, who scored 17 of his points in the second half, had four points over the 2:35 span.

Auburn (10-3, 0-1) shot 56.3 percent from the field and 50 percent (7 of 14) from downtown in the first half before heading into the locker room with a 51-43 lead. Georgia rallied in the second half.

UP NEXT

Auburn tries to get back on track on Wednesday at Vanderbilt, which opened SEC play against LSU on Thursday

Georgia looks to keep rolling as it hosts South Carolina on Wednesday.