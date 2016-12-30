Family of woman killed by robotic machine sues auto firm

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (AP) — The family of a woman crushed to death by a robotic machine at an auto parts manufacturer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company.

Twenty-year-old Regina Allen Elsea was killed in June at the Ajin USA plant in Cusseta.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Elsea had entered a robotic station to clear a sensor fault during an assembly line stoppage when the robot abruptly restarted and crushed her.

OSHA this month announced 23 violations against the company after investigating the death.

Kendall Dunson, an attorney representing Elsea’s mother, said in a statement that the accident was preventable. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Chambers County court.

Elsea was killed two weeks before her wedding.