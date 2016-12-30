Family of woman killed by robotic machine sues auto firm

By Published:
Ajin USA (File)
Ajin USA (File)

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (AP) — The family of a woman crushed to death by a robotic machine at an auto parts manufacturer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company.

Twenty-year-old Regina Allen Elsea was killed in June at the Ajin USA plant in Cusseta.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Elsea had entered a robotic station to clear a sensor fault during an assembly line stoppage when the robot abruptly restarted and crushed her.

OSHA this month announced 23 violations against the company after investigating the death.

Kendall Dunson, an attorney representing Elsea’s mother, said in a statement that the accident was preventable. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Chambers County court.

Elsea was killed two weeks before her wedding.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s