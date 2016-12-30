CPD: Victims not cooperating with murder, shooting investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga- Columbus Police investigators are reaching out to the community in their efforts to solve the murder of a teenager earlier this week.

Police say 19 year old Jamal Alexander was shot and killed when a gunfight broke out at an apartment known for drug activity. Four other men were shot, but survived. Police say they are refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Police believe a number of other people were in an around the apartment in the 2900 block of 10th Street south just before 8 pm Wednesday. Investigators also believe a silver, four-door sedan was involved.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Sgt. Mike Dahnke 706-225-4296.