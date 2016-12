COLUMBUS, Ga- Police need your help locating 16 year old Faith Dantzler. Investigators say she’s also known as Faith Elmore.

According to Columbus Police, she waked away from Kendrick High School on December 9. She’s not originally from this area, but police believe Faith is still in Columbus or Phenix City. If you see her, please contact Sgt A. Chesser at 706-653-3449 or Columbus Police at 706-653-3400. You can also call 911.