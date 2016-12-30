An Active Beginning to the New Year

High pressure has brought cool, dry air surging in behind Thursday’s strong cold front, delivering some fine winter weather to Columbus and vicinity on this second-last day of 2016. We’ll keep the sunshine around all day, accompanied by a brisk north wind that should diminish tonight and leave us with a cold night with temperatures dropping to near freezing early Saturday morning.

Things will begin to change quickly on Saturday as a weather system develops to our west, sending an increase in clouds our way and leading to rain moving in late New Year’s Eve. This system is expected to bring more rain on New Tear’s Day, possibly accompanied by a few thunderstorms. A second upper wave will bring another round of showers Monday and possibly again on Tuesday before we get a break.

A warming trend will kick in beginning Sunday, and temperatures will climb back into the 70s for daytime highs within a day or two, with daily lows also well above normal. Much of the country is trending colder over the next week, but we’ll have to wait for later in January for our next chance of anything wintry.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast