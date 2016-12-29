With Trump’s victory, GOP hopes to overhaul Medicaid

Associated Press Published:
medicaid

ATLANTA (AP) – With Donald Trump’s election, Republicans in Congress will have the opportunity to overhaul Medicaid, something they’ve wanted to do for years.

The program provides health care to millions of lower-income and disabled Americans. Currently, the federal government pays a certain percentage of each state’s Medicaid costs.

Republicans say states have little incentive to keep expenses down because no state pays more than half the total cost. They prefer sending a fixed amount of money each year to the states in the form of block grants, a move Republicans say would rein in spending.

Democrats have warned of dire consequences. Advocacy groups say reducing federal spending on Medicaid will place more of the financial burden on states and result in cuts, such as Medicaid covering fewer procedures or medications.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s