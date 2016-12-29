Phenix City Kmart Set To Close

PHENIX CITY, Al. – The Kmart in Phenix City is set to close in 2017.

According to Kmart representatives the store at 2003 US Highway 280 will close in mid-April. Its liquidation sale will begin January 6th.

Here is the response from Howard Riefs, the Director of Corporate Communications when we inquired about the closing:

“We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Kmart store at 2003 US HWY 280 in Phenix City. The store will close to the public in mid-April. Until then, the store will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on January 6. We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Kmart locations, which are listed at http://www.kmart.com/stores.html. The number of associates is not publicly available. Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. Most of the associates are part time/hourly.”

Howard Riefs, Director, Corporate Communications Sears Holdings