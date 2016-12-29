Overweight pets are a growing concern

WRBL Staff Published:
health-watch

MASON CITY, Iowa (KIMT) – Approximately 65 percent of U.S. households have a pet at their home, but that might be a problem with more than 60 percent of Americans found to be obese.

Dr. Jeff Cornick says overweight pets are a growing concern. He suggests one of the biggest reasons is lack of communication.  Cornick says making sure everyone in the home knows when a pet is being fed and how much is key.  If your pet is drinking more water than usual and drinking water out of places that aren’t considered normal, those could be signs of diabetes.

“With obesity and overweight we get a animal that will have mobility problems which is a lot of stress on their joints, can lead to arthritis and more painful and difficult to move around,” Cornick said.

Cornick says you shouldn’t always rely on the instructions on your dog’s bag of food when determining a portion size.  Instead, he suggests taking your dog’s weight, breed, and exercise routine into consideration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s