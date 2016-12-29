Officers find 167 pounds of cocaine in semi in west Alabama

EUTAW, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say they found 167 pounds of cocaine – worth an estimated $2.2 million – in a hidden compartment of a tractor trailer during a traffic stop in western Alabama.

Al.com reports that the truck was pulled over Dec. 22 on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County.

District Attorney Greg Griggers says the seizure, made by the 17th Judicial Drug Task Force, is the largest in the agency’s history.

Authorities said the semi driver was arrested on a charge of cocaine trafficking.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that authorities declined to release the driver’s name Wednesday, citing safety concerns based on the volume of drugs seized. Al.com reports that the suspect’s name wasn’t given because of the ongoing investigation.